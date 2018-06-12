Henrie wins bike/sled bracket in Osoyoos

OSOYOOS, B.C. — Bob Henrie, Conconully, won the bike/sled bracket in drag racing June 10 at the Osoyoos airport.

Wine Country Racing Association hosted a weekend filled with all sorts of car shows and events to entertain the automotive enthusiast, culminating with the drag racing event.

Henrie won on a 2009 Polaris IQR.

Other winners were:

Sportsman — Mason McCune, Enderby, B.C., 1989 Ford Mustang.

Pro — Dean Martin, Castlegar, B.C., 1967 Camaro.

Super pro — Michael (Bucky) Stewart, Langley, B.C., 1967 Chevy II.

Best reaction time — Brad Baxendale, Osoyoos, 1984 Camaro, 0.500 light.

The next event is June 17 at Richter Pass Motorplex. Gates open at 9 a.m.

Newcomers are welcome and encouraged to show up early for registration and technical inspection, organizers said.

Information is available at www.winecountryracing.ca.

Other upcoming events are Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.