Henrie wins bike/sled bracket in Osoyoos

OSOYOOS, B.C. — Bob Henrie, Conconully, won the bike/sled bracket in drag racing June 10 at the Osoyoos airport.
Wine Country Racing Association hosted a weekend filled with all sorts of car shows and events to entertain the automotive enthusiast, culminating with the drag racing event.
Henrie won on a 2009 Polaris IQR.
Other winners were:
Sportsman — Mason McCune, Enderby, B.C., 1989 Ford Mustang.
Pro — Dean Martin, Castlegar, B.C., 1967 Camaro.
Super pro — Michael (Bucky) Stewart, Langley, B.C., 1967 Chevy II.
Best reaction time — Brad Baxendale, Osoyoos, 1984 Camaro, 0.500 light.
The next event is June 17 at Richter Pass Motorplex. Gates open at 9 a.m.
Newcomers are welcome and encouraged to show up early for registration and technical inspection, organizers said.
Information is available at www.winecountryracing.ca.
Other upcoming events are Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.
