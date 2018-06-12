Letters to the Editor: June 13, 2018

Event organizers try their best

I am on the Brewster Chamber of Commerce this year and helped with the planning of our signature event, “Cherries Jubilee,” June 16.

So, I need to ask, do you think we chambers just pull the date out of the hat with no research and say oh this looks like a great day or weekend for our event? You say there are 52 weeks in the year, if you are from around here you know that we have three months of summer...