Letters to the Editor: June 13, 2018

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Event organizers try their best
I am on the Brewster Chamber of Commerce this year and helped with the planning of our signature event, “Cherries Jubilee,” June 16.
So, I need to ask, do you think we chambers just pull the date out of the hat with no research and say oh this looks like a great day or weekend for our event? You say there are 52 weeks in the year, if you are from around here you know that we have three months of summer...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment