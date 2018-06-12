Okanogan seniors earn scholarships, special awards

OKANOGAN — Senior scholarships and awards have been announced by Okanogan High School.

Ten members of the class earned not only their high school diploma but also an associate degree through the Running Start program at Wenatchee Valley College.

Honorees are:

Teresita Aragon — Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.

Faith Bent — Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club vocational scholarship.

Brady Cate — Okanogan Athletic Booster Club scholarship, Vern Bangert memorial sportsmanship award (athlete must have participated in two sports and exhibited outstanding sportsmanship during contests and practice).

Genesis Chavarria — Confluence Health health care scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club vocational scholarship.

Max Cheeseman — Washington State University regents scholarship, Washington State University dean’s scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis Club scholarship, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award.

Rebekah Clark — College Bound scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.

Sarah Dixon — Community Foundation of North Central Washington Okanogan Masonic Lodge Herbert and Elizabeth Davis scholarship, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Clarence and Della Murray scholarship, Eastern Washington University president’s scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club scholarship, Okanogan Valley Soroptomist scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis Club scholarship, Northwest Farm Credit Services scholarship, Washington State School Retirees Association scholarship, Okanogan County 4-H scholarship, Okanogan County CattleWomen’s scholarship.

Austin Early — Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award.

Madison Everts — Wenatchee Valley College A.Z. Wells nursing scholarship.

Veronica Garcia — Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.

Rachelle Hamilton — North Central Washington Chapter of ICC scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.

Randy Johnson — Wenatchee Valley College associates degree.

Josie Lawson — Wenatchee Valley College athletic soccer scholarship.

Alex Marbach — Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Doell Family scholarship, College Bound scholarship.

Jordan Marbach — Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award, Western Washington University Opportunity Pathways scholarship, College Bound scholarship.

Kyleigh McNeil — Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club vocational scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis Club scholarship.

Leo Mota — Washington State Opportunity scholarship, Washington Apple Education Charity Rumbolz memorial scholarship.

Alex Nelson — Donald H. Fritts memorial scholarship, Okanogan Athletic Booster Club scholarship, The Steiner Foundation scholarship, Chet Alumbaugh memorial scholarship, Allan Greenaway memorial award (goes to the outstanding male athlete, based on participation, success and contribution to the program), Wenatchee Valley College associates degree.

Sean Park — Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.

Jada Rasmussen — Okanogan Kiwanis Club scholarship, The Cobell scholarship, The Johnson O’ Malley scholarship, University of Washington diversity Snoqualmie undergraduate scholarship, Washington Indian Gaming Association scholarship, Ron Neely memorial scholarship, Richard Pratt memorial scholarship, Eastern Star citizenship award, Greer-Pock Award (goes to the outstanding female athlete, based on participation, success and contribution to the program).

Shayne Richey — Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award. University of Washington academic scholarship, Okanogan Eagles scholarship, Washington State Opportunity scholarship, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.

Ryen Rosas — Ewing C. Kelly Foundation scholarship, Eastern Washington University dean’s scholarship, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Country Financial scholarship, PEO scholarship, Garrison Family memorial scholarship.

Harjot Shokar — Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club scholarship, Okanogan Eagles scholarship, Okanogan Senior Center scholarship.

Hailey Shiflett — University of Idaho Western Undergraduate Exchange scholarship, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award.

Cooper Sloan — Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award, Community Foundation of North Central Washington Okanogan Masonic Lodge scholarship, University of Portland president’s scholarship.

Hanna Smith — Okanogan Athletic Booster Club scholarship, American Indian Endowed scholarship, Whitworth University diversity scholarship, Whitworth University academic scholarship, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club scholarship, Omak-Okanogan Civic League scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis Club scholarship, Okanogan Senior Center scholarship, Okanogan Family Faire scholarship, Ron Neely memorial scholarship, Okanogan High School ASB scholarship, William and Clara Carpenter memorial scholarship, Tim Rawson citizenship award (goes to the senior demonstrating the best citizenship during his or her high school years).

Justin Stanley — University of Idaho Western Undergraduate Exchange scholarship, Hamilton Youth Foundation of Washington Tractor scholarship, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award, William and Clara Carpenter memorial scholarship, Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union scholarship.

Dylan Streeter — University of Idaho Western Undergraduate Exchange scholarship, Hamilton Youth Foundation of Washington Tractor scholarship, Okanogan Kiwanis Club scholarship, Okanogan Family Faire scholarship, Marilyn Firminhac Whittaker science award.

Jillyan Taylor — College Bound scholarship, Central Washington University president’s tuition award, high school test score scholar award, Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.

Anahi Torres — Wenatchee Valley College associate degree.