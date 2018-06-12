Chronicle logo

Omak musician remembered fondly

Kincaid shared stage with Elvis Presley, Waylon Jennings

Ron Kincaid performing at a 2014 Lance Romance reunion show in Okanogan.

Photo by Brock Hires
Ron Kincaid performing at a 2014 Lance Romance reunion show in Okanogan.

By Brock Hires

As of Tuesday, June 12, 2018

﻿

OMAK — One of Okanogan County’s most notable country/Western singers died at home last week.

Ron Kincaid, 77, died in the early morning hours of Friday, June 8, according to family friends...

﻿

﻿

