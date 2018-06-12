Chronicle logo

Oroville students receive awards to end school year

The Oroville class of 2018 received scholarships and awards at the end of their high school careers.

Oroville Scholarship Foundation
By Katie Teachout

As of Tuesday, June 12, 2018

OROVILLE – The Oroville class of 2018 received scholarships and awards at the end of their high school careers.

Sarah Arnold — University Scholarship $4,000, Coast Guard Foundation $4,000, Dr. Chen Scholarship $500, Sarah Hulphers/Dan Christensen Memorial Scholarship $250, Oroville Eagles Auxiliary $1,000, American Legion Scholarship $250, Grand Total $4,000.

Marissa Aubin — Bob Drummond Memorial Scholarship $250, Oroville Scholarship Foundation $250, Grand Total of $500

Estifenny Carrillo — Oroville May Festival $500.

Gerardo Castillo — American Legion Scholarship $200.

Yohnny Clase Castillo — Nicholas Dawson, Noah Divine, Emili American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 84 $750.00.

Katherine Egerton — Washington State Opportunity Scholarship $22,500 over 4yrs, Oroville Booster Club Scholarship $500, $1000 WSU Experience Award, $2000 WSU University Achievement Award, Dr. Steiner Scholarship $2,000, Lloyd Hughes Memorial Scholarship $1,000, Oroville High School Scholar Athlete Award, American Legion Scholarship $200, Grand Total of $29,200.

Sydney Egerton — Molson Grange Women’s Auxiliary $500.00, Washington State University Achievement Scholarship for $2,000, GroulxSmith Endowed Scholarship for $5,000, Ed King Memorial Scholarship $800, Glen and Katherine Tracy Scholarship $500, Aurora Masonic Lodge No. 201 $750, Molson Grange Womens’ Auxiliary $500, Oroville High School Scholar Athlete Award; Grand Total of $9,550.

Alexia Garcia — Oroville Eagles Auxiliary $1,000, American Legion No. 84 $200, Oroville High School Scholar Athlete Award, Grand Total of $1,200.

Anthony Hernandez-Delgado Gurule — Adolfo Cascade and Columbia River Railroad Scholarship $500.

Hannah Hilderbrand — Everett Athletic Scholarship, $2,500 a year, North Valley Community Health Association Scholarship $500, Sara Hulphers/Dan Christensen Memorial Scholarship $250, Oroville Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship $200, Donna Egerton Memorial Scholarship $500, American Legion Scholarsip $200, Oroville Coaches Association Female Athlete of the Year, Grand Total of $4,150.

Victoria Kindred — The Confluence Health 2018 Healthcare Scholarship $3,000, American Legion Scholarship from Auxilliary Unit No. 84 for $750, U.S. Presidential Scholar Award from the United States Department of Education. American Legion Auxillary Unit No. 84 for $750, FBLA Honor Scholarship $1000, Dr. Eugene Kosy Scholarship $1000, Yulah and Philip Schleif Scholarhsip $1,050, Ray & Eula Forney-Kuntz Scholarhsip $500; Grand Total of $8,050.

Michael Lewis — Harry Sherling Chamber of Commerce Scholarship $500, American Legion Scholarship $250, Grand Total of $750

Paz Lopez — May Festival Scholarship $1,000, American Legion Scholarship $200; Grand Total of $1,200

Sean Malcolm Maher — Matthew American Legion Scholarship $200.

Hanah McCoy — May Festival Scholarship $500

Mikaela McCoy — WSU Experience Award $1000, WSU Achievement Scholarship $2,000, Ed King Memorial Scholarship $800, Compass Group of North America $500, Aurora Masonic Lodge No. 201 $750, American Legion Scholarship $250; Grand Total of $5,300.

Caleb Mills — Cascade & Columbia River Railroad Scholarship $500.

Esmeralda Rosales-Cortez — American Legion Scholarship $200.

Cheyenne Sandoval — NCW International Code Council Scholarship $500, American Legion Scholarship $200, Grand Total of $700.

Ryan Scott — Montana State GPA Based $12,000 for 4 years.

Zane William Scott — Washington State School Retiree’s Association Scholarship $2,500, Molson Grange Scholarship $500, Oroville Booster Club Scholarship $500, DeeLoris Sylvester Scholarship $500, OSF Matching Grant Scholarship $350, Molson Grange Scholarship $500, American Legion Scholarship $250, Oroville Coaches Association Male Athlete of the Year, Grand Total of $7,600.

Maxwell Turner — Yulah and Philip Schleif Scholarship $1,050, Ray and Eula Forney-Kuntz Scholarship $500, Oroville Volunteer Fire Department $200, American Legion Scholarship $250 Grand Total of $2,000.

Luis Vazquez — Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship $1000, Oroville Coaches Association Coaches Award.

Tylene Watkins — Oroville Volunteer Fire Department $200, American Legion Scholarship $200; Grand Total of $400.

Havannah Worrell — Green River Girls Basketball Scholarship $1,000 for two years, American Legion Scholarship $200; Grand Total of $1,200.

