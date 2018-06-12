Oroville students receive awards to end school year

OROVILLE – The Oroville class of 2018 received scholarships and awards at the end of their high school careers.

Sarah Arnold — University Scholarship $4,000, Coast Guard Foundation $4,000, Dr. Chen Scholarship $500, Sarah Hulphers/Dan Christensen Memorial Scholarship $250, Oroville Eagles Auxiliary $1,000, American Legion Scholarship $250, Grand Total $4,000.

Marissa Aubin — Bob Drummond Memorial Scholarship $250, Oroville Scholarship Foundation $250, Grand Total of $500

Estifenny Carrillo — Oroville May Festival $500.

Gerardo Castillo — American Legion Scholarship $200.

Yohnny Clase Castillo — Nicholas Dawson, Noah Divine, Emili American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 84 $750.00.

Katherine Egerton — Washington State Opportunity Scholarship $22,500 over 4yrs, Oroville Booster Club Scholarship $500, $1000 WSU Experience Award, $2000 WSU University Achievement Award, Dr. Steiner Scholarship $2,000, Lloyd Hughes Memorial Scholarship $1,000, Oroville High School Scholar Athlete Award, American Legion Scholarship $200, Grand Total of $29,200.

Sydney Egerton — Molson Grange Women’s Auxiliary $500.00, Washington State University Achievement Scholarship for $2,000, GroulxSmith Endowed Scholarship for $5,000, Ed King Memorial Scholarship $800, Glen and Katherine Tracy Scholarship $500, Aurora Masonic Lodge No. 201 $750, Molson Grange Womens’ Auxiliary $500, Oroville High School Scholar Athlete Award; Grand Total of $9,550.

Alexia Garcia — Oroville Eagles Auxiliary $1,000, American Legion No. 84 $200, Oroville High School Scholar Athlete Award, Grand Total of $1,200.

Anthony Hernandez-Delgado Gurule — Adolfo Cascade and Columbia River Railroad Scholarship $500.

Hannah Hilderbrand — Everett Athletic Scholarship, $2,500 a year, North Valley Community Health Association Scholarship $500, Sara Hulphers/Dan Christensen Memorial Scholarship $250, Oroville Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship $200, Donna Egerton Memorial Scholarship $500, American Legion Scholarsip $200, Oroville Coaches Association Female Athlete of the Year, Grand Total of $4,150.

Victoria Kindred — The Confluence Health 2018 Healthcare Scholarship $3,000, American Legion Scholarship from Auxilliary Unit No. 84 for $750, U.S. Presidential Scholar Award from the United States Department of Education. American Legion Auxillary Unit No. 84 for $750, FBLA Honor Scholarship $1000, Dr. Eugene Kosy Scholarship $1000, Yulah and Philip Schleif Scholarhsip $1,050, Ray & Eula Forney-Kuntz Scholarhsip $500; Grand Total of $8,050.

Michael Lewis — Harry Sherling Chamber of Commerce Scholarship $500, American Legion Scholarship $250, Grand Total of $750

Paz Lopez — May Festival Scholarship $1,000, American Legion Scholarship $200; Grand Total of $1,200

Sean Malcolm Maher — Matthew American Legion Scholarship $200.

Hanah McCoy — May Festival Scholarship $500

Mikaela McCoy — WSU Experience Award $1000, WSU Achievement Scholarship $2,000, Ed King Memorial Scholarship $800, Compass Group of North America $500, Aurora Masonic Lodge No. 201 $750, American Legion Scholarship $250; Grand Total of $5,300.

Caleb Mills — Cascade & Columbia River Railroad Scholarship $500.

Esmeralda Rosales-Cortez — American Legion Scholarship $200.

Cheyenne Sandoval — NCW International Code Council Scholarship $500, American Legion Scholarship $200, Grand Total of $700.

Ryan Scott — Montana State GPA Based $12,000 for 4 years.

Zane William Scott — Washington State School Retiree’s Association Scholarship $2,500, Molson Grange Scholarship $500, Oroville Booster Club Scholarship $500, DeeLoris Sylvester Scholarship $500, OSF Matching Grant Scholarship $350, Molson Grange Scholarship $500, American Legion Scholarship $250, Oroville Coaches Association Male Athlete of the Year, Grand Total of $7,600.

Maxwell Turner — Yulah and Philip Schleif Scholarship $1,050, Ray and Eula Forney-Kuntz Scholarship $500, Oroville Volunteer Fire Department $200, American Legion Scholarship $250 Grand Total of $2,000.

Luis Vazquez — Washington Apple Education Foundation Scholarship $1000, Oroville Coaches Association Coaches Award.

Tylene Watkins — Oroville Volunteer Fire Department $200, American Legion Scholarship $200; Grand Total of $400.

Havannah Worrell — Green River Girls Basketball Scholarship $1,000 for two years, American Legion Scholarship $200; Grand Total of $1,200.