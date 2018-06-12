Tonasket Elementary School students, staff honored

Photo by Katie Teachout
The PTO presents roses to Tonasket Elementary School staff members they are sorry to say goodbye to, including (from left) Jennifer Clark, Jodi Terris, Tod Matthews, Jay and Fay Aitcheson and Jeremy Clark. Not pictured but also honored by the PTO are Kayann Eide and Barb Warfield.
TONASKET — Tonasket Elementary School’s last day of school celebrated student accomplishments including reading and running.
“We had some amazing goalsetters in our Run Club,” said Tonasket Elementary School Counselor Kathryn Abrahamson...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment