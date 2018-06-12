Chronicle logo

Volunteers raising money for skate park

Republic Skatepark volunteer fundraiser Kelly Bell discusses progress of the project with a Prospector Days attendee. Also pictured in the booth is Jesse Anderson, who, as a Maple Valley Youth Advocate, helped raise money for a skatepark there.

Photo by Katie Teachout
Republic Skatepark volunteer fundraiser Kelly Bell discusses progress of the project with a Prospector Days attendee. Also pictured in the booth is Jesse Anderson, who, as a Maple Valley Youth Advocate, helped raise money for a skatepark there.

By Katie Teachout

As of Tuesday, June 12, 2018

﻿

REPUBLIC — Community volunteers and youth advocates are working to raise money to build a skate park across from the Republic School, 30306 Highway 20.

The group started grant writing two years ago and has since secured a rural community grant to pay for 90 percent of what is estimated to be a $400,000 skate park...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS