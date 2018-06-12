WVCO students will graduate this Saturday

OMAK – Commencement ceremonies for Wenatchee Valley College at Omak will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 16.

The ceremony will be in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.

Nursing students on the Omak campus will receive their pins Friday, June 15, during a joint ceremony with the main campus in Wenatchee. That event starts at 1 p.m. in the Wenatchee High School auditorium, 1101 Millerdale Ave. Refreshments will be served afterward.

The Wenatchee campus graduation ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Apple Bowl, 1005 Orondo Ave.

Laurie Arnold is the Omak ceremony guest speaker. She is an enrolled member of the Sinixt (Arrow Lakes) Band of the Colville Confederated Tribes and the daughter of Walt and Marge Arnold. She grew up in Keller.

Arnold is director of Native American studies at Gonzaga University and previously had positions at the D’Arcy McNickle Center for American Indian and Indigenous Studies at the Newberry Library in Chicago and at the University of Notre Dame.

Her first book, “Bartering with the Bones of Their Dead: The Colville Confederated Tribes and Termination,” was published by the University of Washington Press in 2012. She has a doctorate in history from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s in history from Oregon State University.

WVC sociology professor Richard Brinkman will deliver the Wenatchee commencement address.