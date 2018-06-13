810 (2018-157 June 13) City of Okanogan Notice of Public Hearing

(2018-157 June 13)

City of Okanogan

Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing on the Six Year Comprehensive Street Plan will be held before the Okanogan City Council on June 19, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Okanogan City Hall, 120 North Third Avenue, Okanogan, WA. The Council will take testimony and consider the adoption of a revised and extended comprehensive street improvement program, as well as an urban street improvement program, all as required by RCW 35.77.010. All interested persons are invited to appear and give public testimony related to this program.

The 2019-2024 draft Six Year Comprehensive Street Plan will be available in the City Clerk’s office June 13, 2018 upon request.

The council chamber is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving twenty-four hour advance notice. Contact the Clerk’s office 509-422-3600 between the hours of 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM. Monday - Friday.

Craig Attwood

City Clerk

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.