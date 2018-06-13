820 (2018-155 June 13) PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J Pateros School District IAL WORKSHOP BOARD MEETING

(2018-155 June 13)

PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J

Pateros School District

IAL WORKSHOP BOARD MEETING

Monday, June 18, 2018 at 6:00 pm

As directed by the Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J; a Special Workshop Board Meeting will be held on Monday, June 18th at 6:00 pm in the Pateros School District staff room for the purpose of goal setting. No actions will be taken.

The Pateros School District is a barrier free facility accessible to persons with disabilities. Additional information is available in the sois A. Davies

s office 509-923-2751 ext. 4.

Lois A. Davies

Clerk of the Board

Pateros School District

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.