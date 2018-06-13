820 (2018-158 June 13, 20, 27 July 4, 11, 18) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

(2018-158 June 13, 20, 27 July 4, 11, 18)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ,

Plaintiff,

v.

JACOB J. GAINES; ASHLEY N. GAINES; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 132 N ELM ST, OMAK, WA 98841,

Defendants.

Case No. 18-2-00093-1

SUMMONS

DEFENDANTS

ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 132 N ELM ST, OMAK, WA 98841

TO DEFENDANTS: ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 132 N ELM ST, OMAK, WA 98841:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days of the first date of publication and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION , and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff, Shannon K. Calt, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The complaint is for judicial foreclosure and alleges that the record owner of the property are JACOB J. GAINES and ASHLEY N. GAINES and the Heirs, Assigns, and Devisees are unknown.

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

Attn: SHANNON K. CALT, WSBA#44472

111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 950

Portland, OR 97201

(858) 750-7600

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

PLAINTIFF

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.