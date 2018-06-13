820 (2018-159 June 13, 20) PATEROS SCHOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

(2018-159 June 13, 20)

PATEROS SCHOOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

The Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J, Okanogan and Chelan Counties, will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in the library of the Pateros School for the purpose of conducting a budget hearing for the 2018-2019 school year. A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public examination in the district office on June 20, 2018. Any person may appear at the hearing and be heard for or against the budgets.

The Pateros school District is a barrier free facility accessible to persons with disabilities. Additional information is available in the superintendent’s office 509-923-2751 ext. 4.

Lois A. Davies

Clerk of the Board

Pateros School District

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.