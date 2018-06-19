Chronicle logo

Mansfield High School announces awards, scholarships

Mansfield High School graduates proudly show their diplomas.

MANSFIELD - Mansfield High School has announced end-of-the year awards and scholarships.

Eighth-graders - Katelyn Donaglia, Jeremy Haney, Charleah Munson, Braydon Murison, Josh Udell, Haley Vargas.

Seniors - Rebecca Haney, Dallas Lowman, Christian Vargas, Riley Wisdom.

Valedictorian - Riley Wisdom.

Salutatorian - Christian Vargas.

Rebecca Haney - Mansfield Scholars Foundation, $800; Lions Club, $750; Mansfield Professional Educators, $250; Marguerite Schmidt Memorial, $1,000; Booster Club, $1,000; Virgil and Pearl Gustin, $3,700; total $7,500.

Christian Vargas - Mansfield Scholars Foundation, $800; Lions Club, $750; Mansfield Professional Educators, $250; Marguerite Schmidt Memorial, $1,000; total $2,800.

Riley Wisdom - Mansfield Scholars Academic, $1,300; Lions Club, $1,000; Gene Goll Jr. Achievement, $200; Mansfield Sportsman’s Club, $500; Mansfield Professional Educators, $250; Schmidt Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Highline Grain, $500; Booster Club, $1,000; Ray Lillquist Memorial, $500; Caleb Power’s Anything is Possible, $250; George Wilcox Memorial, $2,000; total $8,500.

Total senior scholarships - $18,800.

