Omak seniors earn scholarships

OMAK - Senior awards and scholarships have been announced by Omak High School.

Jonathan Arnold - Okanogan Eagles Auxiliary No. 3004, Omak Senior Center.

Franshesca Carrion-Oliver - Charles Gassett, Omak Kiwanis Club, University Scholarship Seattle.

Dawson Click - Myron Smith.

Cassidy Gates - George Washington Foundation, Grillo-Robeck Dental, P.E.O., Paul Moses.

Amy George - Omak Senior Center.

Sydney Hack - Gene and Julia Hoon.

Daisy Ibarra - Eastern Washington University, Okanogan Valley Soroptimist Club.

Juan Ibarra - Compass, Elizabeth Felgenhauer.

Olivia Knowles - Puyallup Tribe of Washington.

Emily Little - Andrew York memorial, Dorothy Threewits Jaques, George Washington Foundation, Omak Booster Club.

Krista Marchand - Marilyn Goodey, Northwest Indian Housing, Okanogan Eagles Auxiliary No. 3004, Top Hand from National High School Rodeo Association, Washington Indian Gaming, Washington State High School Rodeo Association.

Miranda Matt - Northwest Culinary.

Jennifer O’Dell - Dorothy Threewits Jaques, Public School Employees, Steiner Foundation, Washington Apple Education Foundation, Washington State Opportunity.

Courage Owens - Dorothy Threewits Jaques, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club vocational.

Javier Ramirez - Neil Dibble.

Vanessal Sanchez - Eastern Washington University.

Chandra Shibley - Rocky Mountain College presidential.

Skylar Stalder - Dorothy Threewits Jaques, Okanogan County Bar Association, Okanogan Masonic Lodge No. 169 Herbert and Elizabeth Davis, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Cub, Omak Kiwanis Club, Omak Senior Center, Omak-Okanogan Civic League, Washington State Fair Foundation, Windermere, Gonzaga Dean’s, Gonzaga University music award, Gonzaga University ICW Leaders for Tomorrow, Gonzaga University grant, Gonzaga University in Florence.

Bailey Strange Covey - University of Idaho Western Undergraduate Exchange, Western Undergraduate Exchange.

Alex Thornton - Dorothy Threewits Jaques, Eastern Washington University president’s.

Jason Truitt - Confluence Health health care (two), George Washington Foundation, Public School Employees, Washington State Opportunity.

Jamie Utt - North Central Washington chapter of the International Code Council, Olympic College softball.

Kelsey Vejraska - Bessie and Chester Evans, Okanogan County CattleWomen, Oklahoma State College meat judging intentions.

Jonathan Walker - Agricultural Career and Technical Education, Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club.

Carson Weigle - CWA Beirne, Experience WSU diversity weekend waiver, Global Millennials Cecil B. Parker, Union Plus CWA employee dependent child, Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture STARS, Washington State Opportunity, Washington State University Cougar commitment award.