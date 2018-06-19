USDA-certified mobile slaughter unit proposed

Photo by Katie Teachout
Double S Meat cutters, from left, Julio Alatorre, Jorge Juarez, Servindo Garcia and Ned Van Brunt gear up for a day of processing beef Friday, June 15. Van Brunt and Juarez have 60 years experience cutting meat. "Having a USDA certified slaughterhouse in Tonasket is going to be a super deal for the locals. Not only will it help the local ranchers, but it will bring in more work and hopefully create some more jobs," said Van Brunt, adding, "Not bad for a box cutter."
TONASKET — A USDA-certified mobile slaughtering unit may soon be located in Tonasket.
City council members directed staff to work with the Planning Commission to review the zoning code and make a recommendation to council on if, where and under what conditions a slaugherhouse would be permitted...
