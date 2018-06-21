810 (2018-163 June 20) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 904 of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 13th day of June, 2018, the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 904. A summary of the content of said Ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON, AMENDING CHAPTER 1.24 OF THE BREWSTER MUNICIPAL CODE, REGARDING PROCEDURES FOR RESPONDING TO PUBLIC RECORDS REQUESTS, CONTAINING A SEVERABILITY PROVISION, AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 13TH of June, 2018

CITY CLERK/TREASURER - MISTY RUIZ

