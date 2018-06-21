810 (2018-164 June 20) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS).

(2018-164 June 20)

WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS).

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

Description of proposal: Shou Shia Wang, 314 Bridge St, Brewster, WA has submitted an application for a conditional use permit for the conversion of an existing carport/garage that lies within the required front and side yard setbacks into an accessory dwelling unit at 314 Bridge St and remodeling and expansion of an existing structure lying within the required front yard setback at 314 A Bridge St. Water and sewer service is provided by the City, storm water handled on-site in accordance with the Eastern Washington Storm Water Manual and vehicle access will remain unchanged. Project review will be conducted in compliance with Title 19 BMC with approval conditioned on compliance standards set forth by the Brewster Municipal Code.

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: The subject property is located within the City limits of Brewster, WA at 314 and 314 A Bridge St. in the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ Section 14, T 30 N, R 24 EWM.

Lead agency: City of Brewster, 105 S. 3rd St., PO Box 340, Brewster, WA 98812

The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.

There is no comment period for this DNS.

This DNS is issued after using the optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355. There is no further comment period on the DNS.

XX This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 21 days from June 20, 2018. Comments must be submitted by 4:00 PM, July 11, 2018.

Responsible official: Lee Webster

Position/title: Public Works Director

Phone: (509) 689-3464

Address: 105 S. 3rd St., PO Box 340, Brewster, WA 98812

Signature:

Date: June 14, 2018

