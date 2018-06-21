810 (2018-165 June 20) PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City of Brewster

(2018-165 June 20)

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City of Brewster has received and accepted as complete an application from Shou Shia Wang, 314 Bridge St, Brewster, WA for a conditional use permit for the conversion of an existing carport/garage that lies within the required front and side yard setbacks into an accessory dwelling unit at 314 Bridge St and remodeling and expansion of an existing structure lying within the required front yard setback at 314 A Bridge St. Water and sewer service is provided by the City, storm water handled on-site in accordance with the Eastern Washington Storm Water Manual and vehicle access will remain unchanged. Project review will be conducted in compliance with Title 19 BMC with approval conditioned on compliance standards set forth by the Brewster Municipal Code.

Written comments on the proposal are due no later than 4:00 pm, July 20, 2018. A Public Hearing before the City Council will be held at 6:00 pm, August 15, 2018 at Brewster City Hall.

The City has determined that the proposed CUP requires review under SEPA and issued a Determination of Non-Significance on June 20, 2018 with an appeal period ending on July 11, 2018. Copies of the complete application file may be viewed at City Hall with a copy available for the cost of reproduction.

Notice shall be published on June 20, 2018

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.