820 (2018-162 June 20) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Riverside

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Riverside has completed the 2017 CCR report. Copies of the report are available at Riverside Town Hall, 101 Main Street Riverside. For more information call Riverside Town Hall at 509-826-4670

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.