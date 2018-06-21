820 (2018-166 June 20) NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE The Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan

(2018-166 June 20)

NOTICE OF DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

The Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Rules (Chapter 197-11 WAC) for the following project: The Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County (OKPUD) proposes to rebuild approximately 0.5 miles of the Okanogan-Twisp 115 kV Transmission Line (Loup Line) from the Bonneville Power Administration’s-Okanogan County Electric Co-op Tap to OKPUD’s Twisp Substation.

After review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file, the Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County has determined this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the DNS and SEPA Checklist are available at Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County offices in Okanogan and Twisp, or by contacting Nick Christoph, P.O. Box 912, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-8435. The public is invited to comment on this DNS by submitting written comments no later than 5:00 p.m. on July 5, 2018, to Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County, Attention: Don Coppock, Interim General Manager, P.O. Box 912, Okanogan, WA 98840.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.