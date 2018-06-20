Familiar sky drawing appears in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A photo of what appears to be a giant phallus in the sky was quickly removed from social media last week.

According to Task and Purpose, an airman shared a snapshot to the popular Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook group on Wednesday of what appears to be a half-finished, phallus above Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

Some civilians questioned if the was a result of a typical aviation drill.

This drawing comes about seven months after a similar drawing appeared in Okanogan County.

“The Navy apologizes for the irresponsible and immature act,” a statement from the U.S. Navy said at the time.

On Nov. 16, 2017, the depiction of a male member was the talk of the mid-valley area and showed up almost immediately on social media. The story was picked up by news agencies across the country and worldwide.