Chronicle logo

Breaking News: Court dismisses case against Tonasket School District

Fire destroys home near Omak

Firefighters work to put out a house fire June 19 about five miles north of Omak on the Omak Riverside Eastside Road.

Photo by Al Camp
Firefighters work to put out a house fire June 19 about five miles north of Omak on the Omak Riverside Eastside Road.

By Al Camp

As of Wednesday, June 20, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

The PUD was called to turn off power to a home destroyed by fire Jan. 19 about five miles north of Omak.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Fire crews from Omak, Okanogan, Riverside and Malott fought fire that destroyed home about five miles north of Omak on June 19.

OMAK — Fire crews from Omak, Okanogan, Riverside and Malott fought a home fire June 20 about five miles north of here.

The home was reported to be on fire around 6:30 p...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS