Appeals court sends Tonasket man's case back to county court

SPOKANE — A Tonasket man will get a new trial under a decision by the state Court of Appeals for Division 3.
In an unpublished opinion filed June 19, Philip Nolan Lester’s child rape case was sent back to Okanogan County Superior Court
Lester appealed 2014 convictions for first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation, raising confrontation and evidentiary sufficiency arguments...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment