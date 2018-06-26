Chronicle logo

Bouncin' for Boobies to put on poker tournament Saturday

Bouncin' for Boobies Hold 'Em poker


Bouncin' for Boobies Hold 'Em poker

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, June 26, 2018

﻿

OMAK — Bouncin’ for Boobies, which raises money to help Okanogan County residents fighting cancer, will put on a hold ‘em poker tournament Saturday, June 30, at the Omak Elks Lodge No. 1742 BPOE, 110 S. Ash St...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS