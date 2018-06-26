Law enforcement warns of drinking, smoking on water

OLYMPIA — Boaters are being asked to refrain from drinking or using pot while on the water or risk being cited for boating under the influence.
As part of the national Operation Dry Water, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies will conduct boating under the influence emphasis patrols from June 29 to July 1, according to the Washington State Parks boating program...
