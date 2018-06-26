Storm batters region

Photo by Katie Teachout
Homeowner Vanessa Bejar said she didn't know how part of the neighbor's tree landed on top of her car after most of it fell over the top of her front porch on South First Avenue in Okanogan. “The porch was just done a couple of months ago,” said Bejar, who awakened to the sound of the tree hitting the house around 3:30 a.m.
OKANOGAN – Residents of the South First Avenue neighborhood and beyond were out surveying and fixing damage from Monday’s early morning storm, which woke residents up between 3 and 3:30 a.m. with thunder and lightning strikes, and trees landing on cars and homes...
