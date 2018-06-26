Chronicle logo

Farm Bureau will host sheriff candidate debate


The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, June 26, 2018

﻿

OMAK — An election debate among candidates for Okanogan County sheriff is planned July 16.

Okanogan County Farm Bureau will host the event, set for 6 p...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS