Hospitals consider alliance

TONASKET – Meetings are planned tomorrow, June 28, to discuss the possible consolidation of services offered at North Valley and Three Rivers hospitals.

The first meeting will be at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 28, at Three Rivers Hospital, 507 Hospital Way, Brewster.

Another meeting is planned at 7 p.m. June 28 at North Valley Hospital, 203 S. Western Ave., Tonasket.

“Three Rivers and North Valley will both be holding board meetings on Thursday, June 28, to discuss regional collaboration, shared services and costs savings,” said a joint letter from Three Rivers Hospital board Chairwoman Vicki Orford and North Valley Hospital board Chairwoman Jean Pfeifer. “We invite any interested community members to attend.”

“The meeting is to get input from folks about the idea of Three Rivers and North Valley hospitals working together to share services and share costs (toward reducing administrative overhead),” Three Rivers Hospital CEO Scott Graham said Monday afternoon. “We anticipate that there may be a variety of opinions about this and hearing from everyone will help guide our efforts.”

North Valley Hospital Interim CEO John McReynolds echoed Graham.

“Each hospital district is striving to deliver care in their community with the many challenges that exist in a rural facility,” he said. “Conversations about regional collaboration and teamwork will help us ensure each community continues to get the services they need locally. I am excited about the momentum towards cooperation and I am hopeful that these conversations will lead to regional solutions.”

Three Rivers and North Valley are, however, apparently not including Mid-Valley Hospital in their discussions.

“I was disappointed that the two hospitals excluded Mid-Valley,” Mid-Valley Hospital CEO Alan Fisher said Monday. “It does not show a true spirit of collaboration.”

It remains unclear what the consolidation of services could mean for both hospital districts.

“We wish community members would attend, as always, and give their input on the direction the hospital is considering taking,” Orford said.

“Whether it is collaborative agreements, strategic alignment, consolidation, partnerships, or simply continued teamwork, each organization is committed to finding solutions for Okanogan County,” Orford and Pfeifer’s letter said.