800 (2018-161 June 27) Notice of Primary Election Okanogan County, State of Washington

(2018-161 June 27)

Notice of Primary Election

Okanogan County, State of Washington

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

A Primary Election will be held in the below mentioned districts for the purpose of submitting to the voters for their approval or rejection the following.

United States Senator, United States Representative 4th District, State Senator 7th Legislative District, State Representative District 7 Position 1, State Representative District 7 Position 2, State Representative District 12 Position 1, State Representative District 12 Position 2, County Assessor, County Auditor, County Clear, County Commissioner District 3, County Coroner, County Prosecuting Attorney, County Sheriff, County Treasurer, Grand Coulee Dam School District No. 301-304J Capital Levy.

The registration deadline for online registrations, mail-in registrations and transfers is July 9, 2018. Any qualified elector who is not registered to vote in the State of Washington may register to vote in person at the Auditor’s Office up to and including July 30, 2018.

You can register or obtain registration forms at the Auditor’s Office, on line at www.vote.wa.gov, and Department of Licensing.

The Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 104, at the County Courthouse, will be open so voters may obtain replacement ballots, drop off voted ballots, obtain provisional ballots, and use the Accessible Voting Units, at the following times.

Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM July 19 - August 6, 2018

On Election Day only, August 7, 2018, 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM.

Drop box locations around the county for this election.

Tonasket - Tonasket City Hall/Library Complex, 209 S Whitcomb Ave, Tonasket

Omak - Next to Police Station, 8 N Ash, Omak

Twisp - City Hall/118 S Glover St, Twisp

Pateros -180 Pateros Mall in parking lot, Pateros

Coulee Dam - City Hall/300 Lincoln Ave, Coulee Dam

Drop boxes will close at 8:00PM on Election Day

Voters needing additional information or assistance with voter registration forms or voting may call (509) 422-7240. Voters unable to use the mail-in ballot may use the Accessible Voting Unit available at the County Auditor’s Office.

No postage is required to return your ballot for this election. Return postage is prepaid. Ballots must be postmarked by the day of the election. Check with your local Post Office for deadlines to have your ballot postmarked properly.

For additional information on the election or regarding voter registration.

vote.wa.gov/okanogan

myvote.wa.gov,

Local newspaper, radio, and TV www.pdc.wa.gov

Meetings of the Okanogan County Canvassing Board are open, public meetings and shall be continued until the activities for which the following meetings are held have been completed. Canvass Board meetings are held in the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office, 149 3rd Ave N, Room 103, at the County Courthouse, in Okanogan.

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM to determine the status of any provisional or challenged ballots

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 11:00 AM to canvass the votes cast and certify the election

This notice is in accordance with RCW 29A.52.

Dated at Okanogan, Washington this 11th day of June, 2018.

Laurie Thomas, Okanogan County Auditor and Ex-Officio Supervisor of Elections

By Mila M Jury, Chief Deputy and Certified Election Administrator

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.