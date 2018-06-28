800 (2018-168 June 27) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF OMAK SIX YEAR TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM

(2018-168 June 27)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF OMAK
SIX YEAR TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM
2019-2024
The City of Omak will be conducting a public hearing on Monday, July 2, 2018, at 7:00 PM in Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash Street, Omak, WA.
The purpose of the public hearing will be to receive public oral or written comments concerning the proposed Six-Year Street Transportation Improvement Plan within the City of Omak for the period of 2019 through 2024. For more information, you may contact City Administrator Todd McDaniel at 509-826-1170 or by email: admin@omakcity.com
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
