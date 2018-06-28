810 (2018-172 June 27) Public Notice Request for Qualifications

(2018-172 June 27)

Public Notice

Request for Qualifications

The City of Omak, Washington is seeking Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from qualified architectural, engineering and/or landscape consultants with proven experience in the design and construction of a concrete skate parks. The project is to be funded by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office.

Consultants are invited to submit a letter of interest and SOQ by 4 p.m., July 20, 2018 to the City of Omak, P.O. Box 72, Omak, WA. 98841. The city requests that SOQ’s be limited to 15 pages with 6 copies provided for review. For further information contact Ken Mears at Omak City Hall, 509-826-1170.

The selected firms will be required to comply with the applicable requirements of all relative local, state and federal regulations and statutes.

The City of Omak is an Equal Opportunity & Affirmative Action Employer and women and minority business enterprises are encouraged to submit.

Connie Thomas

Clerk

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.