820 2018-167 June 27 July 4, 11, 18) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

2018-167 June 27 July 4, 11, 18)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

Kirkland Acquisitions LLC

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

GARY HILL; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES) AND ANY PERSONS OR PARTIES CLAIMING TO) HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR) INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT

Defendant(s)

Case No.: 13-2-00332-7

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action:

LOT 5, ELLISFORDE LAKEVIEW TRACTS, BLOCK 6 PLAT ALTERATION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME H-3 OF PLATS, PAGE 130, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 849328, RECORDS OF THE AUDITOR OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 4970000500

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 32 Eastlake Rd., Oroville, WA 98844

The sale of the described property is to take place at l0:00 am on the 3rd day of August, 20l8 at the main lobby of the Okanogan County Courthouse, Okanogan, Washington.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $167,628.48, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the attorney at the address stated below.

Dated this 14th day of June, 2018 at Okanogan, WA 98840

FRANK T. ROGERS,

Sheriff of Okanogan County

By:/s/ Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

cc: MCCARTHY & HOLTHUS, LLP. Attn: Peter Shinn 108 1st A venue South, Suite 300 Seattle, Washington 98104 Phone: l-206-596-4856

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

Kirkland Acquisitions LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

GARY HILL; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES; AND ANY PERSONS OR PARTIES CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT

Defendants.

Case No.: 13-2-00332-7

ORDER OF SALE FOR PROPERTY ADDRESS: 32 Eastlake Rd Oroville, WA 98844

(Clerk’s Action Required)

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Okanogan County Sheriff A Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure was entered and docketed in this case on 11/14/2017. The Judgment was entered in favor of the Judgment Creditor: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, Not in Its Individual Capacity but solely in its capacity as owner trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2016-2, Through Their loan Servicing Agent Kondaur Capital Corporation; against Gary Hill, In Rem (Judgment Debtor), with a money award in the amount of $167,628.48, plus post judgment interest at the rate of 6.3750% per annum from 11/14/2017 to date of sale, with a per diem of $29.28, and whereas said judgment is a foreclosure without deficiency judgment, eight month redemption period.

NOW, THEREFORE, IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, you are hereby commanded to sell, in the manner prescribed by law for the sale of real property on execution (subject to redemption of 8 months), all of the interest that the Defendant had on July 21, 2008, the date of the Deed of Trust, and also the interest that the Defendant had thereafter acquired, in the real property described as follows:

SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT APN/Parcel No. 4970000500 and commonly known as: 32 Eastlake Rd., Oroville, WA 98844.

Sale of the property is to satisfy the sum listed above, plus the costs incurred in performing this Order of Sale. You are to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days.

WITNESS, the Honorable David Edwards, Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said court, affixed this 23rd day of May, 2018 at Okanogan, Washington.

Charleen Groomes

Title: County Clerk

By: Marlenia Fitzgerald

Deputy

Presented by:

Dated: 5/18/2018

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

_ Wendy Walter WSBA No. 33809

_ Bryan Kidder WSBA No. 43004

_ Matthew Stamper WSBA No. 46685

_ Joseph McCormick WSBA No. 48883

_ Rhiannon Funke WSBA No. 52227

108 1st Avenue

South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104 jmccormick@mccarthyholthus.com Attorneys for Plaintiff

Exhibit 1

LOT 5, ELLISFORDE LAKEVIEW TRACTS, BLOCK 6 PLAT ALTERATION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME H-3 OF PLATS, PAGE 130, UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 849328, RECORDS OF THE AUDITOR OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Assessor’s Parcel Number: 4970000500

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.