820 (2018-173 June 27 July 4, 11) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SKAGIT COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of ALLAN B. WHITEHILL,

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SKAGIT COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of ALLAN B. WHITEHILL,

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SKAGIT COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate

of

ALLAN B. WHITEHILL,

Deceased.

No. 18-4-00211-29

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060.

This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: June 27, 2018.

JANE W. FRASER

Personal Representative

SKAGIT LAW GROUP, PLLC

By: JOHN T. BURKE, WSBA #37952

Attorneys for Personal Representative

P. O. Box 336/227 Freeway Drive, Suite B

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR GRANT COUNTY

JUVENILE DIVISION

In the Welfare of:

AURORA A. BOND DOB: 07/26/2016

KENDRA M. MORRIS DOB: 10/03/2013

Minor Children TO: MIRANDA MORRIS

CASE NO: 18-7-00205-7

18-7-00206-5.

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (TERMINATION)

A Petition to TERMINATE YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS was filed on May 18, 2018; A Fact Finding hearing will be held July 31, 2018 at 1:30 pm., at Grant County Juvenile Court, 303 Abel Rd, Ephrata, WA 98823. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency & Termination Petition, call DSHS at 509/764-5757. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

Dated this 22nd day of June, 2018

By: Shannon Collins

Deputy Clerk

