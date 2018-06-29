Three Rivers, North Valley may share CEO

BREWSTER — Scott Graham may share administrative duties at Three Rivers Hospital and North Valley Hospital.

That was the message commissioners heard during a regular Three Rivers Hospital meeting Thursday, June 28.

Graham, who is the administrator of Three Rivers said the two districts have already shared some resources but working together collaboratively will help spread resources further and bring the hospitals together more cohesively as a whole.

“Right now, we’re just in the mode of hearing what the public has to say about it,” he said. “There’s a couple of wins there for us. My salary would be split across the hospitals; and it also gives us the opportunity to look at other ways we can share staff, share resources.”

Graham said North Valley Hospital Interim CEO John McReynolds was tapped for the top Tonasket position, but instead reached out to Graham.

Graham said collaboration and consolidation of rural hospitals has been a discussion for several years.

“It also happens to coincide with an opinion piece written by Mr. (Brock) Hires that came out a couple weeks ago, so we felt like all the stars were aligning here for us to be able to move in this direction,” Graham said.

Hires is the managing editor of The Chronicle.

“Now we’re at that point where we wanted to open it up to the public,” Graham said.

Graham said he and leaders from North Valley met with their respective leadership staff, and most had a positive outlook on the idea.

“We met with Alan Fisher of Mid-Valley and we explained what we were contemplating, and Mr. Fisher was really supportive. He asked how he could help,” Graham said. “We’re still assuming that’s the case.”

A meeting was also planned in Tonasket on June 28. A story of that meeting will be published in the Tuesday, July 3, edition of The Chronicle.