Almira/Coulee-Hartline boys upset Muckleshoot Tribal in 1B quarterfinals

Gage Burchill, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, passes the ball.

Roger Harnack/Daily Sun News
By Al Camp

As of Thursday, March 1, 2018

photo

Roger Harnack/Daily Sun News

Almira/Coulee-Hartline junior guard Maguire Isaak.

photo

Roger Harnack/Daily Sun News

Reece Isaak, Almira/Coulee Hartline, prepares to shoot the ball.

SPOKANE — The No. 8 seeded Almira/Coulee-Hartline boys’ basketball team used hot shooting to upset No. 2 Muckleshoot Tribal, 61-51, in the state 1B quarterfinals March 1 at the Spokane Arena...

