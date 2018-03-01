Career fair planned March 20 in Omak

— The Spring Career and Resource Fair will be from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 S. Ash St.

Job seekers of all ages, experience levels and industries are encouraged to attend, said organizers with the Colville Confederated Tribes, WorkSource, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and Economic Alliance.

“Companies will be looking for part-time, full-time and apprentice positions,” said organizers. “Please come prepared with resumes and dress professionally.”

Funding for on-the-job training may be available.

Local businesses will have tables at the fair. Space is still available.

“This is a great opportunity to meet with potential candidates and get the word out about all of your great employment opportunities,” said Kristi O’Neill, career connection specialist with WorkSource.

Setup will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided to employers at 11 a.m.

Information is available from WorkSource, 509-826-7272 or Kimberly Ramirez, 509-826-7589 or kramirez@esd.wa.gov.