Snow prompts delays, closures

OKANOGAN - Meteorologists are calling for another round of snow and rain showers throughout much of the region today.

“A slow moving low pressure system will bring heavy mountain snow through today and this evening. Motorists with plans to travel over the Cascade Passes or over Sherman Pass in north central Washington will experience winter driving conditions,” meteorologists said Thursday morning. “The valleys of the East Slopes of the Cascades, northeast Washington, and the north Idaho Panhandle will have the potential for wet and locally heavy snow accumulations this morning and again tonight.”

“During this afternoon snow will possibly mix with rain and accumulate more slowly.”

Schools

A storm that dumped heavy, wet snow over much of north central Washington last night has prompted several school delays.

Almira School District - Two-hour delay

- Two-hour delay Coulee-Hartline School District - Two-hour Delay

- Two-hour Delay Keller Elementary Schoo l - Two-hour Delay

l - Two-hour Delay Methow Valley School District - Two-hour delay

Utilities

The Okanogan County PUD is reporting several outages throughout the country due to weather.

"Crews are all dispatched to restore power as soon as possible," officials said. "No time estimate yet."

Power has been restored to Tonasket and Methow, officials said.