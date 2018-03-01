Storm causes power outages around Okanogan County

— Several areas of Okanogan County are without electricity because of a storm-related outage.

Okanogan County Public Utility District crews are working to get power restored to all areas, officials said.

Areas experiencing outages include the Chiliwist, parts of Brewster, the Methow Valley, Crumbacher and Tonasket/Pine Creek.

Crews are working hard to get each area back on as soon as possible, PUD officials said. By 11 a.m., power was restored to all areas except the Chiliwist, parts of Pine Creek/Tonasket and parts of Brewster.

“As the snow continues to fall, there may be more outages,” according to a PUD announcement.

Outages may be reported to 509-422-3310 or 800-922-7011.