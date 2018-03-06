Baum named a finalist for Chewelah superintendent

Credit: Submitted photo
Brett Baum
CHEWELAH — An Okanogan School District administrator is one of three finalists for the superintendent job in the Chewelah district.
Brett Baum, who has been Okanogan Middle School principal for 15 years and has worked for the district for 18, is among the finalists for the position...
