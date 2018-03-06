Pateros School links security cameras to first responders

Photo by Sarah Highfield
The Pateros Billygoat looks on a security camera peering over the main entrance to the school, 344 W. Beach St.
PATEROS — Following area school districts, Pateros installed an application that links its 22 security cameras to local first responders in real time.
Those agencies include the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Brewster Police Department, Washington State Patrol and Pateros Fire Department, said Brian Raust, maintenance, transportation and operations director for the district...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment