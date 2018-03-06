820 (2018-031 March 7, 14) NOTICE OF PUBLIC TIMBER SALE

(2018-031 March 7, 14)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC TIMBER SALE

Department of Natural Resources will auction timber to the highest bidder. Contract terms and bidding information is available by calling Northeast Region at (509)684-7474 or by visiting the Region Office at Colville or Product Sales & Leasing Division, Olympia. Bidding begins at 10:00 a.m. at the on March 27, 2018.

SOUTH FACE FIT SORTS, App. Nos. 096420-096425, 13 miles southwest of Loomis, WA. on part(s) of Sections 21, 22, 23, 24 and 26 all in Township 37 North, Range 24 East, W.M., each log sort will be sold individually. Minimum acceptable bids listed are set at delivered log prices. Sort 01 approximately 5166 tons DF/WL 7-10”dib minimum acceptable Bid $70.00 ton; Sort 02 approximately 4560 tons DF/WL 11”+dib; minimum acceptable bid $85.00 ton; Sort 03 approximately 415 tons LP/ES/AF & non-chuck DF/WL 7-10” dib minimum acceptable bid $60.00 ton; Sort 04 approximately 286 tons LP/ES/AF & non-chuck DF/WL 11”+ dib minimum acceptable bid $70.00 ton; Sort 05 approximately 2400 tons DF/WL/LP/ES/AF 5-6”dib; minimum acceptable bid $50.00 ton; Sort 06 approximately 522 tons all conifer species except PP& WRC 2”+ Utility minimum acceptable bid $22.00 ton. This sale is Export Restricted.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.

(2018-043 Feb. 21, 28 March 7, 14, 21, 28)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF OKANOGAN FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (”FANNIE MAE”) V. THE ESTATE OF KEVIN BARRY OWSLEY; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND ASSIGNEES OF KEVIN BARRY OWSLEY; AILENE A. VALDEZ; and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 309 S ANTWINE AVE, TONASKET, WA 98855 Case No.: 17-2-00508-0. A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (”FANNIE MAE”) (Plaintiff):

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 21st day of February 2018 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (”FANNIE MAE”) and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff, Shannon K. Calt, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The complaint is for judicial foreclosure and alleges that the record owner of the property, Kevin Barry Owsley, is deceased and that his Heirs, Assigns, Devisees and other persons are unknown. ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP: Attn: Shannon K. Calt Plaintiff’s Attorneys, 111 SW Columbia St, Suite 950, Portland, OR 97201. Tel: (858)750-7600, Fax: (503) 222-2260

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.