820 (2019-059 March 7, 14) Tonasket School district is accepting sealed bids

Tonasket School district is accepting sealed bids for the following vehicles:

1990 International Blue Bird C60DL school bus with wheel chair lift, DTA 360 engine, manual transmission, 195,894 miles Coats 40-40A tire machine.

For more information or to make an appointment see the vehicles call Jack Denison at (509)486-2665 or (509)429-8189. Mail or drop off sealed bids at 35 DO Highway 20 East, Tonasket WA 98855 with attention Jack Denison. Bids must include bidder’s phone number and specific vehicle bidding on. Bids will be opened on Friday March 9, 2018 at 12:00 pm.

