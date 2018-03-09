LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: March 7, 2018

Where were the snow plows last week?

Where, oh where are the snow plows in and around Tonasket this last Friday, when the school buses needed them?

It appears that the Tonasket snow plows for Okanogan County run the bus routes when it is convenient for them. Yesterday, March 2, the school bus routes up Siwash and Rehmke roads were on their own. The road was so bad one of the student’s mothers on that route was called by the bus driver that the bus had spun out and the lady went down and helped the bus driver chain up...