Methow Valley ranger receives safety award

— A Methow Valley ranger was recognized for excellence in workplace safety last week.

Matt Ellis, fire management officer for the Methow Valley Ranger District, received the Regional Forester’s Individual Award for Excellence in Safety and Health.

“Matt is an outstanding example of a commitment to safety that goes well beyond what is required for his fellow employees and the public alike,” said Mike Kelly, safety and health manager for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. “This award is certainly well deserved.”

Ellis leads hazard recognition discussions for U.S. Forest Service employees. For example, he laid out safety improvements needed on the USFS fire engine building in Winthrop, according to a press release.