Officer leaves Omak Arby's with lunch, meth

— An Okanogan County Sheriff’s sergeant took his lunch and a baggie of methamphetamine to go Tuesday afternoon.

While waiting for his order at Arby’s, 801 E. Riverside Dr., Sgt. Gene Davis observed two men enter the restaurant and walk up the counter around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Davis noticed as one of the men, later identified as Richard J. Marsden, 63, Okanogan, moved around, a small clear baggie of crystallized white powder began to slide out of his baseball cap, Sheriff Frank Rogers said.

As more of the baggie appeared, Davis said he could tell the substance was crystal methamphetamine, according to Rogers.

Davis then “took control” of the baggie and Marsden, the sheriff said.

Marsden said he forgot the methamphetamine was in cap; had he known, he would have used it, he reportedly told Davis, Rogers said.

The sergeant took Marsden to his patrol car, went back inside for his order and then transported Marsden to the Okanogan County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, Rogers said. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine in a field test, he said.

“Kind of put’s a new twist on fast food restaurants’ ‘for here or to go?’” Rogers quipped.