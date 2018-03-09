Singers seek Nashville Country Star title

OKANOGAN – Four local singers have advanced in the Washington State Nashville Country Star competition and will compete Saturday, March 17 in the semifinals.

Local contestants include Barbara Prada-Rojas and Lily Bernhardt, both of Tonasket; Paige Wirth, Oroville; and Sarah Bradshaw, Almira/Coulee-Hartline.

The semifinal will be 6 p.m. at Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 Fifth St., Okanogan. Admission will be charged.

On Saturday, March 3, Prada-Rojas, Bernhardt and Wirth - along with other local students competed in the east quarterfinal at Mission View Elementary School in Wenatchee.

“In extremely close decisions - which there were many- we reviewed the qualifier videos as well as both quarter final videos to determine which contestants were going to move on to the semifinal,” organizers said.

After the contestants perform the semifinals a handful will advance to the finals, where they will qualify for a shot at winning $1,500.

The competition began in 2005 by former Okanogan resident Ed Lisenbey, who was inspired by the former national television show “Nashville Star.”

Since the contest’s beginning - with competitors primarily from the Okanogan Valley - it has since grown into a statewide contest entering its 14th year.

Other semifinalists include:

Téa Ning LaFleur, Eastmont; Ellie Delzer, Eastmont; Adalmis Espinoza, Eastmont; David Abbott, Eastmont; Anya Grimm, Sehome; Macy Knight, Connell; Madison Knight, Connell; Arthur Keast, Gig Harbor; John Malquist, Sehome; Aracelly Renteria, Eastmont; Catherine Like, Entiat; Sierra Blackburn, Eastmont; Olivia Kinzle, Warden; Aralyn Till, North Mason; April Lawson, Gig Harbor; Ellie Conahan, Warden; Hannah Rickords, College Place; Kiana Kendall, Sultan; Lindsey McCasland, Sumner; Shae Varnadore, Gig Harbor; Alexis Mendoza, Warden; Tori Minnihan, Port Townsend; Lydia Zaichenko, Kettle Falls; Ava Adams, Peninsula; Zoe Butler, Warden; Autumn Linden, Southridge; Jayden Salazar, Southridge; Natalee Grover, Gig Harbor; Corinne Avis, Southridge; Lily Daniel, Eastmont; Zarah Johnson, Kettle Falls; Camryn Hayett, Enumclaw; Ciara Green, Gig Harbor; and Tanner Davis, Southridge.