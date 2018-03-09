Chronicle logo

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Bjornsens, U.S. ski team “Dare to Dream”

Sadie Bjornsen (right) sheds a tear after Jessie Diggins told her right after winning a gold medal, “I believe in you.” “I can't tell you how much those four words meant to me,” said Bjornsen.

USSA.org
Sadie Bjornsen (right) sheds a tear after Jessie Diggins told her right after winning a gold medal, “I believe in you.” “I can't tell you how much those four words meant to me,” said Bjornsen.

By Al Camp

As of Friday, March 9, 2018

﻿

photo

Anyone can dream of what could be, or how Martin Luther King Jr. called it, Dare to Dream....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS