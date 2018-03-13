Chronicle logo

Softball Preview:Teams poised for trips to state

Omak senior Jamie Utt, voted to the first-team in the Caribou Trail League last year, slides for the winning run in a game last year.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, March 13, 2018

Brewster returns both the MVP fielder, Abby Urias, and MVP pitcher, Yvette Sanchez, shown in photo.

Paxton Wood of Okanogan is greeted after hitting a home run.

Lauren Ellis of Tonasket slides into second base covered by Marlisa Garcia of Brewster.

BREWSTER — Brewster softball is seeking a return trip to state and a return with a state trophy, something the Bears came within a game of accomplishing last year.

The Bears will be led by Abby Urias, the Central Washington 1B/2B League’s Player of the Year, and Yvette Sanchez, the league’s Pitcher of the Year...

