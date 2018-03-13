Student artwork advances to state competition

Amilia Anic/Okanogan High School
“Human” is the best of show winner in drawing.
WENATCHEE — Several works of art by high school students in and near Okanogan County have been selected as winners in the 38th annual Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center Regional High School Art Show.
Best of show honorees move on to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction’s annual High School Art Show...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment