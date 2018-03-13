Tennis Preview: Dawgs return doubles champs

— Okanogan will be led by state 1B/2B/1A tennis doubles champions Max Cheeseman and Jay Nearents, Tonasket returns two-time state tennis medalist Caeleb Hardesty and Omak has two-time state participant Jenny O’Dell.

“They may play singles this year, but we have a lot of time to decide,” Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman said of the champion tandem...